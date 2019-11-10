It took just nine days.

That's how long 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to work with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders after San Francisco acquired him from the Denver Broncos on Oct. 22, before the team took the field for a primetime, Thursday night showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.

You wouldn't know that if you asked former All-Pro quarterback Peyton Manning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During a recent episode of the ESPN+ series "Detail," Manning was blown away by the timing that has already been developed between Garoppolo and his new No. 1 receiver.

"Wow, I don't know what else to say here, but, wow," Manning said. "It's hard to believe their timing is this good, this early."

Manning knows better than most how talented Sanders is, considering the two were teammates for the 2014 and 2015 seasons in Denver. The duo helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl title at Levi's Stadium in Super Bowl 50.

[RELATED: 49ers list Kittle as doubtful to face Seahawks on Monday]

Sanders couldn't say enough nice things about his new quarterback after that wild win in the southwest, catching seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in just his second game in a 49ers uniform.

San Francisco's signal-caller gets another chance to dazzle in primetime as the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in one of the most highly-anticipated games of the NFL season on Monday Night Football.

Programming alert: Ahead of the 49ers-Seahawks game on Monday, Nov. 11, tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area at 4 p.m. PT for 49ers Pregame Live. After the game, tune back in for 49ers Postgame Live.

What Peyton Manning likes about Jimmy Garoppolo, Emmanuel Sanders duo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area