Peyton Manning likes Jets in 2023, says Aaron Rodgers ‘feels rejuvenated’

A lot of people across the football landscape are buying into the Jets in 2023. The latest big name to jump on the bandwagon? Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Manning, who once beat the Jets to reach Super Bowl XLIV, appeared on Stephen A’s World Thursday during Game 1 of the NBA Finals and shared his thoughts on the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I like Aaron Rodgers to the Jets,” Manning told Stephen A. Smith. “He’s excited. I like the fact that he knows the system, [Nathaniel] Hackett’s the coordinator, Aaron’s going to be able to speak the language. He’s going to be able to know the system better than anybody in that huddle. He’s going to be able to play fast.”

Manning added: “I saw him recently at the Kentucky Derby. I can tell he feels rejuvenated. I like the Jets this year.”

That’s certainly a lot of praise from the two-time Super Bowl champion, but it goes to show that expectations are very high for the Jets this season.

Peyton Manning tells Stephen A. Smith, "I like Aaron Rodgers to the Jets… He's excited… I like the fact that he knows the system… He's going to be able to play fast… I saw him recently at the Kentucky Derby; I can tell he feels rejuvenated. I like the Jets this year." 🏈 pic.twitter.com/cNWBorCYAk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire