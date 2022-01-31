Peyton Manning jokes about Tom Brady retirement rumors in hilarious SNL segment

Manning jokes about Tom Brady retirement rumors in hilarious SNL segment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Peyton Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, and since retiring after the 2015 season, he's made a seamless transition from the football field to behind the camera.

Manning has been one of the stars of ESPN's football coverage this season. The "ManningCast" featuring Peyton and his brother Eli during "Monday Night Football" was a huge hit.

His latest foray into television came over the weekend on NBC's "Saturday Night Live". Manning was a guest on the famous "Weekend Update" segment to talk about the ongoing playoffs and the Tom Brady retirement rumors.

But Manning didn't really want to talk about either subject. His mind was on one thing only, and it's not what you would expect.

Check out the hilarious segment in the video below:

That was a pretty good breakdown of "Emily in Paris" season two.

Manning didn't have too much to say about Brady's potential retirement. But when the 44-year-old quarterback does officially announce his plans for 2022, Manning probably will have plenty of reaction.