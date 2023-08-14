Peyton Manning joins Tennessee communications staff

Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning played at Tennessee from 1994 through 1997. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- NFL legend Peyton Manning was appointed a professor of practice at the University of Tennessee's College of Communication and Information, the school announced Monday. Manning will begin this fall in Knoxville.

"My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily," Manning said in a news release.

"I look forward to working with the college's talented faculty and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers."

Manning graduated from Tennessee in 1997 with a degree in speech communication. He followed his Hall of Fame NFL tenure with success in the broadcast injury, including the 2020 launch of Omaha Productions.

Manning also will join his brother Eli again as a "ManningCast" commentator this NFL season on ESPN2.

Peyton Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Tennessee said Manning will participate in "select classes" this fall as a "featured expert, bringing significant industry experience to the classroom and working alongside the college's nationally recognized faculty to provide transformative learning experiences for CCI students."

He will partner with faculty and teach sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication and public speaking.