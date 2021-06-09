Peyton Manning honored, humbled to earn election into Broncos’ Ring of Fame

The Broncos announced earlier Wednesday that they will honor Peyton Manning with a spot in their Ring of Fame.

Manning spent his final four seasons in Denver, winning a Super Bowl ring in his last hurrah.

Manning released a statement after the announcement.

“I’m incredibly honored to be named to the Broncos Ring of Fame,” Manning said. “Having been on the field when other members of the Ring of Fame have been inducted, you can tell what a special fraternity it is and how excited they are to join such a distinguished group. From Floyd Little to Karl Mecklenburg to Steve Atwater to many others, I’ve always looked up at the names around the stadium and admired the great players the Broncos have had over the years. I’m very humbled to now join them as a Ring of Famer.

“When I came to Denver back in 2012, it was exactly how I thought it would be — a franchise with a winning tradition and incredible fan support in a great community. There were a lot of unknowns coming off an injury with a new team. Once I got my confidence, we went on a heckuva run and never looked back. That’s a credit to the many great teammates and coaches I had during my time with the Broncos. The chemistry with D.T. (Demaryius Thomas), Eric Decker, Wes Welker, Emmanuel Sanders and all those guys on offense was special. Winning the Super Bowl in 2015, we had an all-time defense and a really fun group with Von (Miller), Aqib (Talib), DeMarcus (Ware) and some other outstanding players. It ended up being a great decision to come here not only to play for the Broncos but to be part of this special community. Denver is a destination city. Our family is proud to call Denver our home and live in this community even after football. I’m very appreciative and grateful for my time with the Broncos. It’s a tremendous honor to be named to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame.”

Manning’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will take place this summer. He already has a place in the Colts’ Ring of Honor.

