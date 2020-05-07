Peyton Manning doesn't shy away from friendly banter, especially when it involves one of his former NFL rivals, Tom Brady.

Brady and Manning will be taking part in a charity golf game on May 24 in Florida that will benefit COVID-19 relief. Brady and Phil Mickelson will pair up to take on Manning and Tiger Woods.

The date, time and course four "The Match" were announced Thursday by Turner Sports. Also on Thursday was a video interview between the four athletes.

Manning had a little fun at Brady's expense and (jokingly) roasted him on a number of different topics, including the 42-year-old quarterback's decision to leave the New England Patriots and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL free agency.

"I would've loved to have this tournament in a place where they don't like Tom very much: Indianapolis, Denver, Boston after he just betrayed them and broke their hearts," Manning said. "So, Palm Beach is the best we can probably do."

Check out Manning's jabs at Brady in the video below:

Let's hope these four athletes are mic'd up on the course so we can hear all of the hilarious trash talk.

Peyton Manning hilariously roasts Tom Brady in interview for 'The Match' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston