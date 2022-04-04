Peyton Manning helping Russell Wilson with his ‘transition’ to Broncos

The Denver Broncos have a new veteran quarterback at the helm this year after acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seahawks in a blockbuster trade this spring.

After 10 seasons in Seattle, Wilson will have to adjust to a new team for the first time in his professional career. It’s no surprise he has turned to someone who has been through a very, very similar experience.

Former Broncos quarterback, Peyton Manning, has been assisting Wilson to acclimate to his new NFL home.

“I’ve talked to Russell a number of times and we’ve had conversations about some of the things that helped me in my transition to a different team that I think can apply to anybody making the jump, especially after being in a place for a long time,” Manning told Denver Post post reporter Ryan O’Halloran last week.

Manning finished his career in Denver after the Colts released him following 14 years of service.

“Look, it’s all about having continuity and consistency,” Manning continued. “The fact that Russell is the starting quarterback today – we know that. There is no quarterback competition. Every receiver knows they need to get their timing with him down to a perfect science.

“That’s the world I always lived in and always believed in and that’s just going to pay great dividends for the team.”

Related

Seahawks trade up to select quarterback in new CBS Sports mock draft

List