Peyton Manning is helping the NFL reshape the Pro Bowl

It appears that the NFL Pro Bowl as we know it is no more.

The NFL is changing the format of its all-star festivities, and Peyton Manning will be involved.

The NFL is moving away from the game being a contact sport to a flag football game, the Associated Press first reported Monday.

The event, which will now be called “The Pro Bowl Games,” will still feature an AFC vs. NFC format, with players facing off in football and off-field skills events in the week leading up to the flag game.

The Pro Bowl, which honors the profession’s top players of the season voted by the fans, started in 1951 and will be a significant change moving forward. The decision to change direction was fueled perhaps by the league wanting to minimize injuries over a game with no long-lasting merit.

Manning and his Omaha Productions company will provide programming and promote the event in the week leading up to the matchup, and Manning is also expected to coach. So while the game will not look the same, there are elements in place to continue to make it entertaining.

The new and improved Pro Bowl Games will play out in Las Vegas, Nevada and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is set for Feb. 5, 2023.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire