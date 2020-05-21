Peyton Manning fires back at Tom Brady with trash-talk ahead of golf match

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are taking their historic rivalry from the gridiron to the golf course.

On Monday, Brady fired a shot at Manning, saying he's "worried about them pumping crowd noise in there if he starts making putts like they used to at the RCA Dome." The ex-New England Patriots quarterback was referring to Manning's Indianapolis Colts allegedly pumping in fake crowd noise in the 2016 AFC Championship Game.

Manning responded with some trash talk of his own on Wednesday.

"Tom has told me on a couple of occasions he's still mad about our last game together," Manning said, via Bleacher Report. So if he's comparing the golf match to the 2016 AFC Championship, I guess that's his call. I don't really see it the same way."

Watch below:

Peyton says Brady is still mad about their last game against each other and is looking for revenge 🤣#CapitalOnesTheMatch this Sunday at 3pm ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/XsQ0WJS2fz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2020

It'll be Brady and Phil Mickelson vs. Manning and Tiger Woods in "The Match," which is set to tee off Sunday at 3 p.m. on TNT.

