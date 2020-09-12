Tom Brady is playing this year for a coaching staff Peyton Manning knows well. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was Manning’s quarterbacks coach for his first three years in the NFL. Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen coached on the Colts’ offensive staff in various capacities for 10 years of Manning’s career. And Buccaneers offensive consultant Tom Moore was Manning’s offensive coordinator for most of his time in Indianapolis.

That gives Manning a good perspective on what to expect in Tampa Bay this season, and Manning told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that he’s expecting Brady to have a great season playing for the Buccaneers staff Manning knows so well.

“I think he’s going to do great,” Manning said of Brady. “Obviously, I can tell how excited he is. I know Bruce and Clyde are excited to have him not only on the practice field and game field, but in the building as a leader. Certainly not normal circumstances with the pandemic and lack of an offseason program, but if anybody can handle that, it’s going to be Tom.”

Brady’s rivalry with Manning was perhaps the most significant NFL rivalry of the 21st Century, but now Manning finds himself a fan of Brady’s, and of the coaches he knows so well.

Peyton Manning expects big things from Tom Brady, Bruce Arians, Clyde Christensen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk