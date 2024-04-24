Peyton Manning endorses Broncos’ trade for Zach Wilson

After the Denver Broncos traded for New York Jets backup quarterback Zach Wilson on Tuesday, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning went on 104.3 The Fan (Denver Sports) to speak with Josh Dover and Brandon Stokley about the move.

“The change of scenario for Zach Wilson, I think, is going to be a good one,” Manning said, via Andrew Mason of DenverSports.com. Manning went on to note that Wilson had two different offensive coordinators in three seasons with the Jets, perhaps hindering his development.

“The best way to really screw a young quarterback up is to change coordinators on him every single year, and it drives me crazy,” Manning said.

Wilson will now have to learn yet another offense after joining Sean Payton’s squad, but Manning believes the “reboot” will be good for the young quarterback.

As Peyton Manning told @bstokley14 & @JoshuaDover, he reached out to Zach Wilson after the Broncos traded for him. Manning believes NYJ’s offensive instability hurt Wilson: “The best way to really screw a young quarterback up is to change coordinators on him every single year.” pic.twitter.com/nPGDCjMaHW — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 24, 2024

“I think for Zach, I think a reboot actually is good,” Manning said. “Let’s just sort of start over, right? And let’s just let Sean Payton and his staff coach you and kind of start from ground zero, which I think might be just what Zach needs.”

Manning said he got Wilson’s phone number from the Broncos on Monday and reached out to the quarterback after the trade news broke.

“[I] welcomed him to Denver and was excited with this new chapter. He sounds excited to be here, so hopefully it’ll be a good fit.”

