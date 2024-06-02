Peyton Manning doesn’t want Bo Nix to break this rookie record

Peyton Manning has already shown support and willingness to mentor new Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, but there’s one rookie record that “The Sheriff” does not want Nix to break this season.

Before receiving the Mizel Institute’s 2024 Enrichment Award on May 22, Manning used his signature sense of humor to reference his record of 28 interceptions thrown as a rookie.

“I played as a rookie,” Manning said. “It was not a fun year. It’s well-documented how many interceptions that I threw. If any of these rookies wants to break my interception record, I’d be for it. I don’t want Bo to break it, but I’d like to get that off my resume. You’d think with 17 games that they’d be able to do it. It’s 28, it shouldn’t be that hard. But anyway, I’m over it.”

Manning has a yearly routine of referencing that record and jokingly suggesting that rookie QBs should start right away so they have a chance to break it. His witty banter aside, Manning does genuinely believe that experience is the best teacher, and he has hinted that Denver should start Nix as soon as possible.

Manning roots for all QBs, but if any of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy throw 29 interceptions this fall, he certainly wouldn’t mind. Manning just doesn’t want to see Nix break that particular record.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire