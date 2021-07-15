Peyton Manning’s dad, Archie, to present him at HOF enshrinement

The choice was easy for former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning on who would present him during his enshrinement into the Hall of Fame class of 2021.

His father and former NFL quarterback, Archie, was a no-brainer choice for Manning. The two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time MVP will be enshrined on Aug. 8 in Canton.

“(He) never was my coach, but always was my mentor. I can only think of about two or three games that he missed since I was in high school or college and in the NFL, obviously he didn’t go to all the road games, but watched every one of them, bit his fingernails the entire time,” Manning told reporters Wednesday. “Just a no-brainer as far as picking him to present me and just couldn’t have a more appropriate person to do that.”

Manning was inducted into the Hall of Fame Class 2021 during his first time on the ballot.

He will be enshrined alongside former Colts running back Edgerrin James, whose event had to be pushed back due to COVID-19.