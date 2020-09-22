Peyton Manning cracks joke about Patriots’ cheating ways

It seems that even several years after his retirement, the New England Patriots still are on the mind on the mind of quarterback Peyton Manning.

Appearing on the Monday Night Football telecast this week, Manning cracked a good-natured joke at the expense of New England.

Speaking in regards to how a coach calls a play into the quarterback’s headset, Manning explains that communication is usually stopped with 15 seconds left in the play clock. However, Manning took his own jab at the Patriots in regards to this process, indicating that they perhaps do things a little bit differently in Foxboro

“Now certain teams, maybe in the Northeast, they don’t cut their lines.”

Manning certainly saw a ton of New England over the course of his career. With Brady holding an 11-5 advantage over Manning all-time, New England had the upper hand more times than not.

