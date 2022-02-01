Peyton Manning congrats Tom Brady on retirement

One of the longest-standing nemeses in Indianapolis Colts history, quarterback Tom Brady, officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after 22 years in the NFL.

With Brady’s career coming to an end, just about everyone has come out with a statement or congratulations for the 44-year-old. Among them was former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

Here’s what Manning had to say about Brady and his retirement, via Fox59.

“Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career,’’ said Manning. “To do it as long as he did, at the highest levels is absolutely incredible. It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. I have always admired and respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!’’

Two of the best to ever grace a football field, Manning and Brady shared plenty of battles on the field. The respect was always there between two of the greatest competitors the sports world has ever seen.

Colts fans—and plenty of other fanbases across the league—won’t be saddened to see Brady ride off into the sunset after arguably the greatest career of all time.

But it certainly will be the end of an era.

