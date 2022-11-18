Peyton Manning chimes in on possibility of becoming NFL commissioner

Peyton Manning is beloved by football fans, particularly by fans in Indianapolis and Denver.

It’s not just Colts and Broncos fans who love the former quarterback, though. The good-natured QB-turned-pitchman-turned-commentator had NFL fans calling for him to become the NFL’s commissioner after his excellent Pro Football Hall of Fame speech in 2021.

During a recent appearance on PFTPM with Mike Florio, Manning was asked about the possibility of one day leading the NFL.

“I’m not qualified, in my opinion,” Manning told Florio.

Manning then went on to praise current commissioner Roger Goodell before reiterating that it’s not a role he’s seeking.

“That’s just not something that’s on my radar,” the ex-QB said. “Specifically because I don’t think I’m qualified to do it.”

Manning has also said in the past that he’s not interested in becoming a coach at the NFL level (but he does coach his kids’ flag football teams). Manning has also shot down the idea of becoming an NFL GM, and he was not part of the new ownership group that acquired the Broncos earlier this year.

Manning has remained closely connected to the game, though. His Peyton’s Places series has been a hit on ESPN+, and football fans love when there are ManningCast broadcasts available for select Monday Night Football games.

In some ways, Manning already is the face of the NFL. Manning doesn’t need to become commissioner to promote the league, something he’s already doing well through various TV projects and media campaigns.

