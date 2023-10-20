Peyton Manning can't recall Tennessee football's last loss to Alabama: 'One-sided since 2022'

Tennessee football legend Peyton Manning can't remember the last time his Vols lost to Alabama.

"We obviously took care of business last year. The series has been so one-sided since 2022," Manning said jokingly on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday.

Manning, the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who played at Tennessee from 1994-97, was referring to the Vols' 52-49 win over Alabama in Knoxville last season. Tennessee's win broke a 15-game losing streak in the rivalry that started in 2007.

More: The untold story of Josh Heupel's cigar box after Tennessee football beat Alabama in 2022

The No. 15 Vols (5-1, 2-1 SEC) face No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. All jokes aside, Manning offered his thoughts on the anticipated match.

"It's gonna be a dogfight," said Manning, who beat Alabama three times before being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. "Nick Saban for some reason, I think he remembers that game from last year. He remembers the pictures of the cigars — I was having one as well — in the locker room. It's been a long time since we've had a chance to do that."

Manning, who won't be in Tuscaloosa for the game, said he's obviously pulling hard for Tennessee. He expects "The Third Saturday in October" rivalry to be a good one.

REQUIRED READING: Tennessee football needed 50 to beat Alabama last season. Half that might do Saturday | Adams

"I know Coach (Nick) Saban is gonna have those guys ready, but I also think Coach (Josh) Heupel has challenged our team," Manning said. "To be known as a really elite team we've got to win on the road, which we didn't do last year, in Athens and in South Carolina. This is our first true road test, it's gonna be rocking in Tuscaloosa.

"Look, Alabama-Tennessee is what it's all about. And I was honored to be a part of that rivalry for four years, won three out of the four. I still have a couple of those cigars framed, those are keepsakes for sure."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Peyton Manning says Tennessee-Alabama football will be a 'dogfight'