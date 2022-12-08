Peyton Manning calls Justin Jefferson the best WR in the NFL

The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the more enigmatic teams in the National Football League this season and they have some of the best players in the NFL at their positions and analysts across the league are starting to take notice.

According to The Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning said that Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the National Football League.

It’s hard to argue with Manning on this. Jefferson is third in the NFL in receptions and second in receiving yards. His ability to be dynamic on all three levels of the field and the flair to make dynamic, explosive plays.

When one of the best quarterbacks says that Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the NFL, you listen and we wholeheartedly agree with him.

Peyton Manning on #Vikings Justin Jefferson: "He's the best receiver in the NFL." — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 8, 2022

