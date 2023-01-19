Peyton Manning busts popular myth about the NFL

Some of the best comebacks in NFL history are launched by crucial halftime adjustments made by the losing team’s quarterback in the locker room. Right?

Not so fast, says two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning.

“All those halftime adjustments really paid off right there,” Peyton joked during the ManningCast on Monday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out of the half and went three-and-out while already trailing 18-0.

“I don’t know if I ever made a halftime adjustment during my entire 18-year career,” Manning said. “I think that’s the biggest myth in football, the halftime adjustments, right? You go in, you use the restroom, you eat a couple of oranges, then the head coach says, ‘All right, let’s go!'”

NFL coaches might make a few adjustments, but Peyton and his brother Eli, a fellow two-time title winner, agreed that there’s not enough time for players to go over adjustments during halftime, which lasts just 13 minutes.

Manning was a five-time NFL MVP and the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different teams (the Colts and Broncos). He retired following the 2015 season and now works in several fields, notably as a Monday Night Football commentator with Eli on the ManningCast.

Manning led 43 comeback wins during his career, the second-most in NFL history. If anybody would know what it takes to lead a comeback, it’s Manning, and he says it’s not from halftime adjustments.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire