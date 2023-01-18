Peyton Manning, Brandon McManus react to Brett Maher’s four missed PATs

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four-straight extra-point attempts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday evening, leaving coaches, players, fans and pundits flabbergasted.

After the kicker’s third miss, Peyton Manning stood up during the ManningCast and vented, “You’ve got to be kidding me! Why are we kicking it? Why are we kicking it?”

Manning went on to quip, “Can you cut a guy at halftime of a playoff game?”

Peyton Manning is all of us reacting to the Cowboys’ third missed extra point pic.twitter.com/y1VzcE5ZZ9 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) January 17, 2023

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus chimed in on Twitter with a mind-blown emoji.

Wow 🤯 — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) January 17, 2023

In a later tweet, McManus said Dallas’ holder should have changed the location of the kick to the middle of the field or the left hashmark to change Maher’s vantage point after consecutive misses.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, Maher’s nightmare night did not end up costing them the game. The 33-year-old kicker later converted a fifth PAT attempt and Dallas ultimately went on to win 31-14.

The Cowboys have said they will stick with Maher going forward.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire