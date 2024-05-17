Peyton Manning a big fan of Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin

Peyton Manning knows ball. While Manning has many interests outside of football, the Pro Football Hall of Famer remains close to the game due to his Monday night broadcasting career alongside his brother Eli.

On Thursday, Manning was in the Washington area as the featured speaker at Joe Gibbs’ Youth For Tomorrow event. So, of course, Manning was asked about the hometown team.

First, he discussed Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Manning said he’s known McLaurin for a long time because Washington’s star wide receiver is from Indianapolis, where he spent the first 14 seasons of his NFL career.

“I’m a big fan of Terry; he’s an Indianapolis kid. I knew about him in high school,” Manning said, per JP Finlay of NBC Washington and 106.7 The Fan.

Manning also joked that he would be taking McLaurin and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels on his fantasy team.

As for Daniels:

“I’m a big fan of your quarterback,” Manning said. He then went on to say he got to know Daniels last year at his family’s Manning Passing Academy camp.

Peyton Manning on Jayden Daniels: “I’m a big fan of your quarterback- I got to know Jayden…He was at our camp last year, I’m excited about him.” Says gotta be patient with rookie QBs though, jokes about his rookie INT record. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 17, 2024

You can add Manning to the list of those impressed by Jayden Daniels.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire