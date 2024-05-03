Peyton Manning was the best player to wear No. 18 for the Broncos

As we continue our series looking at the best player to wear each jersey number for the Denver Broncos, we have reached No. 18, which is an obvious choice.

Peyton Manning was the greatest player to ever wear No. 18 for the Broncos, and arguably the best player in NFL history to wear that number.

After spending the first 14 years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, Manning signed with Denver in 2012. He then played the final four years of his career with the Broncos, going 45-12 from 2012-2015.

Denver won the AFC West in all four years with Manning and the team reached two Super Bowls. Manning retired after defeating the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

A five-time NFL MVP, 14-time Pro Bowler, 10-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion, Manning was one of the best players in NFL history, regardless of number.

We also have to give a special shout out to the original No. 18, the late Frank Tripucka, the first QB in franchise history. The Broncos had retired Tripucka’s number, and he gave Manning permission to wear No. 18 in 2012. Tripucka and Manning remain the only players to have ever worn that number in a Denver uniform, and its unlikely to come out of retirement again.

