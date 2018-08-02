Peyton Manning attends Raiders training camp

Peyton Manning never played for the Raiders, but, with a speaking engagement in San Francisco on Friday, the former Colts and Broncos quarterback called Jon Gruden and asked to stop by on Thursday.

Manning attended the morning quarterback meeting and was at practice.

“It’s a great way to learn,” Gruden told Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group. “Why is this guy a Hall of Fame player? Let me tell you why Jerry Rice is in the Hall of Fame. Let me show you why Jerry Rice is in the Hall of Fame. Maybe you can steal some things. That’s what I’ve learned from a lot of great players. They’re always borrowing and stealing and tweaking their schedules, tweaking their diet.”

Both Manning and Charles Woodson talked to the team over the past two days. It continues the team’s history lesson.

“This first year we’re not having a lot of outside guys coming in,” Gruden said. “We don’t have enough meeting time as it is. The league has a lot of speakers that come in, talk to you about the media, the rules, all that stuff. Not a lot of time to talk right now. But Peyton’s here; Charles is here. We’ll reach out to a couple of my favorite guys.”