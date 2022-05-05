The Broncos haven’t been to the postseason since they won Super Bowl 50.

After acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, the expectation is that will change in 2022.

The quarterback who started that last Super Bowl thinks Denver is now in a good situation with Wilson behind center.

“I think he’s off to a fast start in talking to him,” Peyton Manning said Wednesday, via Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ website. “I do think it’s an advantage for Russell to be coming in with a new coaching staff, because everybody’s learning and Russell is going to know this offense better than anybody. So he’s going to be in teaching mode, as well. If you’re a new player and you’re catching up to everybody else in a leadership position, that can be difficult. So I think Russell’s at a real advantage where they’re learning coach [Nathaniel] Hackett’s offense together, figuring out what works and what doesn’t work and I think he’s going to be great obviously for our young receivers. Like all Broncos fans, [I’m] excited to see him get to work this fall.”

Manning, who played four seasons for the Broncos, added that he was impressed with the way Wilson led his receivers in throwing sessions in Southern California before the offseason program started.

“Wherever you go, I like the off-campus throwing,” Manning said. “There’s something about the [fact that] Russell can lead it, it’s just him and the receivers — coaches aren’t around. There’s some leadership there from all of the players. Obviously going out to San Diego, it sounds like it’s a heck of a facility. I talked to Russell. He actually set me the film of the throwing that they did, and I could tell they got really good work in. That’s why I think they’re off to a real good start.”

The Broncos have a lot of work to do before the season starts. But getting an endorsement from Manning even at this early stage certainly doesn’t hurt.

Peyton Manning: It’s an advantage for Russell Wilson to come in with new coaches originally appeared on Pro Football Talk