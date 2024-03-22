Peyton Kennedy, Brooklyn Gray want even more after special season at Saint Louis

Former NIC-10 rivals Peyton Kennedy and Brooklyn Gray did not reach the NCAA women’s basketball tournament this year. So, no Big Dance.

But they did get in one last special dance.

Kennedy’s 3-pointer with 44 seconds left put Saint Louis University ahead to stay in a 65-63 upset of No. 2 seed Virginia Commonwealth in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic-10 tournament. Afterward, the Billikens were so happy they danced in the locker room.

“That’s one I will remember for a long time,” said Kennedy, the only first-team All-Stater in Boylan girls basketball history. “The stuff in the game, yes, but after the game even more. We celebrated. We danced in the locker room. We laughed together. Those are the moments you cherish after your basketball career is over.”

“One of our core values here,” Gray said, “is joy. Everyone shows examples of that all the time. It was amazing after that win.”

So who danced better? Peyton or Brooklyn?

“Peyton’s probably got me,” said Gray, who led Auburn to its only NIC-10 title in 2020. “I dance more often, but she’s got some moves in her bag.”

Kennedy had reason to celebrate earlier in that game when coaches told her during a timeout that she had passed 1,000 career points with Saint Louis.

“Being able to score 1,000 points at this level is insane,” Gray, her old rival, long-time friend and current teammate said.

Yet Kennedy saw no reason to celebrate at the time.

“I didn’t know I was going to get it,” Kennedy said, “but when I passed it and they told me I said, ‘Well, let’s win the game, too.’ Individual accolades don’t mean as much. I would rather win with my team.”

Kennedy finished with 22 points in that big win over VCU and Gray added 12, including a 3-pointer to start SLU’s scoring. The Billikens (17-18) then lost 68-62 to Rhode Island in a tight A-10 semifinal to be relegated to the Women’s NIT, but it was still a great year for two of Rockford’s three current NCAA Division I stars.

Hononegah’s Jordan King is finishing up her fifth and final year at Marquette in the NCAA tourney and made second-team All-Big East. Gray, a sophomore after playing one year in junior college, averaged 11.4 points and 2.7 rebounds for SLU. Kennedy, a senior, averaged 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. She will play a fifth year next season. Like King, she got an extra year because of COVID.

Unlike King, who started all 155 of her career games at Marquette, Kennedy was not a college star from the start. She overcame the roughest start of any Rockford college star in history to get where she is.

Kennedy, a 5-foot-11 forward, was always an efficient scorer at Boylan, shooting close to 60% and finishing as the Titans' all-time leader in both points and rebounds. But she also shot close to the basket in high school. Against taller college foes, she shot a minuscule 11% as a freshman. She shot 36% as a sophomore and averaged 5.5 points, starting half the time.

As a junior, she made a big leap, only starting three out of 34 games but learning to shoot 3-pointers and averaging 9.6 points on 46% shooting. She came on especially strong late in the year and helped lift the Billikens to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

This year, she started all 34 games and set career highs in scoring (15.9), shooting (49%), 3-pointers (62), 3-point percentage (.385), rebounds (5.1), assists (1.3) and steals (1.4).

It doesn’t sound like the same player. But it is. Just one who learned to adapt. And improve.

And one who never looks back at who she was. Just who she is now. And who she plans to be in the future.

“I try to stay present and year by year,” Kennedy said. “My freshman year was tough, transitioning into college. My sophomore year wasn’t consistent, but I did a lot of work off the court to where basketball became fun again. Enjoying it with my teammates. Enjoying it with myself. Playing for something more.

“Remembering as a little girl that I dreamed of going on those long bus rides, dreamed of hopping on a plane and going on long road trips. I did a lot of work to shift my mindset. That’s what life is about. Sometimes you get too far ahead or think too much about the past. I realized i was living this dream and just had to stay in that and realize I get opportunities every day that some people don’t get.

“And each year I put in more work and more work and more work and it shows in my performance.”

It is showing in Brooklyn Gray’s performance, too. And next year, they want to take SLU back to the NCAA tournament.

“We’ve got time,” Gray said. “We’re going to keep this thing rolling. Our goal next year isn’t anything individually, it’s to get more wins. We want to win. We want to be a team that you’ve got to come with your A-game every single game. Going to the Tournament will be an amazing thing for us next year.”

