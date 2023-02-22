Peyton Hillis releases first statement since swimming accident

For the first time since a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida on Jan. 5, former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has released a statement on his status.

Hillis, 37, wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday that he “should make a 100% recovery.” This follows the news from Jan. 20 that Hillis had been released from the hospital.

Hillis suffered lung and kidney injuries in the Gulf of Mexico after helping rescue family members from drowning. It’s been about a month now since he was released from a Florida hospital, and the running back took to social media to share his appreciation to those who helped him get through it.

Here is Hillis’ statement:

I just wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the prayers and love y’all have given me. It’s really made all the difference. I also want to thank my brave sister, mother, sister in law, my kids, and my girlfriend who has saved my life in more ways than one. Thank you to the amazing staff at the hospital. Baptist hospital in Pensacola. Y’all were truly amazing and took such great care of me. You made all the difference on my recovery. I haven’t taken any interviews on this because I’d like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us. But I did want to come on here and show my appreciation for everyone who helped save my life and for all of your prayers and love and support. I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery. I’m a very lucky and blessed man. Yahweh has really blessed me and I am very thankful.

Hillis totaled 3,882 yards from scrimmage and scored 26 touchdowns in seven seasons (81 games) in the NFL. He played for the Broncos, Browns, Chiefs and Giants before retiring in 2015 due to concussion and injury concerns. Hillis is a hero, and all NFL fans will be happy to hear that he’s on the mend.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Related

Did you miss Peyton Manning's Super Bowl commercial? Watch it here Broncos coaching staff tracker: Who will Sean Payton hire? WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl Sean Payton trade details: What the Broncos gave up for the coach These 25 celebrities are Broncos fans

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire