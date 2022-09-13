Peyton and Eli watching controversial Broncos-Seahawks ending shows why ManningCast rules

It started as frustration, then turned into disbelief. By the time it was all over, by the time the kick sailed wide, Peyton Manning could do nothing but put his forehead on the table.

The ending to the "Monday Night Football" game between Seattle and Denver brought out plenty of emotions — and confusion — for this season's debut of ManningCast with Peyton and Eli. With 1:11 left, the Seahawks led 17-16 while the Broncos faced a 3rd-and-14 in their own territory. An 11-yard pass made it 4th-and-5. The clock was ticking.

Peyton begged Denver to call a timeout.

Peyton Manning was disgusted by the ending of last night’s game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Lw8plHuDV1 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 13, 2022

"We got three timeouts," he said. "I might use one. Let's talk about this one."

As the clock continued ticking under 45 seconds, Peyton suggested Denver might try to draw Seattle offside, to which Eli replied, "You don't want to waste that much time."

Meanwhile, Peyton gestured to call a timeout with increasing frustration.

"I think we should call a timeout," he said. "Like, now."

Eli Manning and Peyton Manning watch the game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.

More:Santa Claus is retiring. Peyton Manning wants to take over and 'rub it in Brady's face'

Finally, with 21 seconds left and the play clock nearing zero, Denver called a timeout. Peyton put his hands on his head in disbelief.

"So you just burned 30 seconds to call a timeout?" Shannon Sharpe chimed in.

Peyton said, "They're going to kick it." He was met with incredulous reactions.

"Kick what?" Sharpe said.

"They're kicking it right here?" Eli asked.

"Kicking the field goal right here," Peyton said.

Sure enough, Denver attempted a 64-yard field goal attempt — and missed, sealing the win for Seattle.

Peyton, Eli and Shannon Sharpe react to the ending of Broncos-Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/upubzUzLQq — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022

NextGenStats said Brandon McManus had a 14.2% chance of making the kick. The odds of converting on 4th down were 42.1%. If the Broncos had gotten the first down, the odds of scoring increased to 66.2%.

Story continues

The NGS field goal probability model estimated the odds of McManus making a 64-yd FG in that situation to be 14.2%.



The model does not adjust for kicker strength but does account for elevation & live weather.



🔹 Mile High Stadium: 5,280 ft

🔸 Lumen Field: 16 ft — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 13, 2022

The probability of Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense converting on 4th & 5 against the Seahawks defense in that situation (factoring in team and QB strength) was 42.1%.



If the Broncos had converted on 4th & 5, even with 20 seconds & 2 TO, the odds of scoring 3+ was 66.2%. — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 13, 2022

Regardless of the game's outcome, watching Peyton, Eli and Shannon react to the ending in real-time showed the genius of the ManningCast format.

“So you just burned 30 seconds to call a timeout?”



The Manningcast couldn’t have been more relatable last night 🙌pic.twitter.com/kXGEn82nri — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 13, 2022

This year im watching the Manningcast every time. If you love football, listen to Peyton & Eli talk about the game. #MNF — Keith McPherson (@Keith_McPherson) September 13, 2022

Hahaha!



Peyton Manning nearly broke his hand trying to call a timeout for the hapless Broncos.



Another keeper for the ManningCast. https://t.co/qN9mPhQ91k — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) September 13, 2022

the manningcast was saying what every fan was screaming at their TV tonight pic.twitter.com/J1XzXeY2KC — alex (@highlghtheaven) September 13, 2022

Peyton & Eli continue to be the greatest announcing duo that’s ever been assembled. Whoever had the idea to just let them watch football and talk to famous people deserves a huge raise. #ManningCast #MNF #Broncos #Seahawks — Nick Marino (@NickMarino_) September 13, 2022

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Peyton and Eli react to Seahawks-Broncos ending on ManningCast