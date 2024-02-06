Peyton and Eli’s skit for the Pro Bowl is the best video you’ll watch today

Following a suggestion from Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, the NFL switched the annual Pro Bowl from a “tackle” game to a flag football format beginning with the 2023 edition.

Peyton Manning and his company Omaha Productions then pitched an idea of Peyton (AFC) and Eli Manning (NFC) coaching their respective conferences and “reimagining” the all-star activities as the “Pro Bowl Games.” The NFL loved the idea.

In addition to switching to a flag football game, the “Pro Bowl Games” also now include skills competitions that are added to a cumulative final score.

Last year’s inaugural event was a huge success as the NFC defeated the AFC 35-33 and Eli and Peyton were wildly entertaining. The NFL really leaned into the brother rivalry ahead of this year’s game with a hilarious promo that featured Peyton and Eli preparing for the 2024 Pro Bowl.

“I haven’t lost any sleep over it,” Peyton says of last year’s loss before the camera flashes to the former QB literally losing sleep over it.

It’s a classic Peyton skit:

Clearly no grudges have been held by Peyton or @EliManning since last year’s Pro Bowl Games. 🎥: @espn CCU | 📺: #ProBowlGames 3pm ET on ESPN & ABC pic.twitter.com/cvVJ1G0xyD — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) February 4, 2024

The Pro Bowl’s new format has drawn mixed reviews, but most fans and pundits agree that Peyton and Eli have made it more entertaining.

Manning bros can be corny AF but this pro bowl games intro is hilarious — bone thugs n potpourri (@antwaanbreezy) February 4, 2024

Eli vs Peyton at the Pro Bowl is the best improvement the NFL has made

pic.twitter.com/Mmp6ihqG1E — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) February 4, 2024

Once again Peyton & Eli are the only good thing about the Pro Bowl — Sonny Loiacono (@sonny_CB_WR) February 2, 2024

The Pro Bowl really does show that, between the Manning Brothers, Peyton is by far the better showman. Eli has absolutely 0 stage presence — Mr. Nick Cheney (@_DJNickyC) February 4, 2024

i really like this pro bowl more than the old one i love watching eli and peyton coach 🤣 — chvntel (@mochveintisiete) February 4, 2024

Eli’s NFC won again this year, defeating Peyton’s AFC with a cumulative score of 64-59 (check out the highlights).

Eli Manning is now 2-0 coaching against his brother Peyton Manning in the Pro Bowl 😂 🎥 @NFLpic.twitter.com/hbbrEbRG9z — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 4, 2024

Eli outduels Peyton for the NFC Pro Bowl victory. But did he really? Peyton coached the AFC to a dominant win in the flag game but the NFC owned the mini games winning 11 of 13 of them. Bottom line. The Pro Bowl makes no sense. pic.twitter.com/Og1XPB2j5w — Reese Johnson (@TheWeatherman15) February 4, 2024

Eli Manning is 2-0 in the Super Bowl against Tom Brady Eli Manning is 2-0 in the pro bowl against Peyton Manning 4-0 in February 🥶 pic.twitter.com/fTylO1bfjz — 🐦‍⬛ (@RavensNewEra) February 5, 2024

Eli Manning vs. Tom Brady in the Super Bowl: 2-0 👀

Eli Manning vs. Peyton Manning in the Pro Bowl: 2-0 👀 🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/fuCAYZqA80 pic.twitter.com/KnUqxn6k6n — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) February 4, 2024

Peyton 3-0 against Eli in the NFL

Eli 2-0 against Peyton in the Pro Bowl Eli Manning as usual, wins when it matters most 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C0MKPse4Gm — G-Man (@gmand16) February 4, 2024

While the flag football game itself hasn’t received unanimous support, Peyton and Eli being added to the mix has made the event entertaining TV. And that’s exactly what the NFL wants the Pro Bowl to be: fun entertainment. We can probably expect Peyton and Eli to stick around for the foreseeable future.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire