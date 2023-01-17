Peyton and Eli will return with another ‘ManningCast’ season in 2023

Peyton and Eli Manning wrapped up their final ManningCast of the 2022 NFL season on Monday evening with a wild-card game that featured the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

Football fans who can’t get enough of the Super Bowl-winning brothers will be happy to know that the popular alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football will return for a third season in 2023.

ESPN announced a three-year deal with the Manning brothers two years ago for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons, with 10 games set for ESPN2 each year. This season, Peyton and Eli called nine regular-season games and one playoff game.

The ManningCast has been a hit in each of its first two seasons, with Manning’s disapproval of Denver’s late-game decision-making in their 2022 season opener going viral on social media. The ex-quarterbacks also went viral when they reacted to a streaker getting tackled on the field during MNF later in the year.

They’ll be back next fall, and judging from the success of the broadcast, ESPN will likely want to give Peyton and Eli an extension beyond 2023.

