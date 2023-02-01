Peyton and Eli Manning react to Tom Brady's retirement after 23 NFL seasons
Former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning react to Tom Brady's retirement after 23 NFL seasons.
Former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning react to Tom Brady's retirement after 23 NFL seasons.
Shortly after learning for certain that Tom Brady will not be their quarterback in 2023, the Buccaneers moved on with the search for someone to serve as their offensive coordinator. The Bucs announced that Saints quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry interviewed for the opening. The Bucs fired Byron Leftwich and several other [more]
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is awaiting second opinions on his injured right elbow to make a decision on the course of action. Purdy tore his ulnar collateral ligament on the sixth play of Sunday’s game when Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick pinned Purdy’s arm as Purdy was in his throwing motion. “I still have some [more]
The Panthers formally introduced Frank Reich as their new head coach at a press conference on Tuesday and his plans for running the offense were among the conversation topics. Reich called the offensive plays while he was the head coach of the Colts for the last five-plus seasons and he was asked if he will [more]
After his first retirement, Fox reportedly signed Brady to a 10-year television deal worth $375 million.
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter break down all the latest NFL news, including the offensive coordinator changes for the Cowboys and Chargers. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
New rule is that women must wear a blazer or cardigan on the House floor.
New Titans General Manager Ran Carthon doesn’t know head coach Mike Vrabel, but he knows they want the same thing, and he believes they’re going to get there together. Carthon told the Tennessean that he and Vrabel had never met until two weeks after he was hired as the new GM, but that’s not going [more]
The Falcons are entering their third season under General Manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith with a lot of cap room. After living with $88 million in dead-cap money following the Matt Ryan trade last offseason, Atlanta should have somewhere around $56 million in cap space this offseason. They could spend some of [more]
Giants great Eli Manning sits down with Giants Wire to discuss the Quaker Pregain contest, Daniel Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., and much more.
After Super Bowl 57, either the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs will have more wins in Glendale than the home team earned this season.
He was put in concussion protocol over a month ago.
Thomas Brown is getting a look from the Cowboys as they search for their next offensive coordinator
The Rams have some key players hitting free agency, but who's the most important to re-sign?
The Eagles' defense heard what George Kittle said about them during the week and used that for fuel in the NFC Championship Game.
Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried tried to stop bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. in November to transfer assets from his crypto exchange to foreign regulators. According to federal prosecutors, Bankman-Fried expected lenient treatment from foreign regulators, eventually allowing him to regain control of FTX. Last month, the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office charged Mr. Bankman-Fried for stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers and misleading investors. Earlier thi
We're looking at 10 early stats to know for the #SuperBowlLVll matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs
Neither CBS Sports nor Tony Romo has commented on the social media fervor as of Tuesday morning.
Tom Brady is retiring again, and the Broncos had a perfect response.
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
Did Tony Romo nearly spit the N-word on live television? That’s what social media users wonder after a bizarre comment heard during Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.