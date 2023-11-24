Peyton and Eli Manning promote Super Bowl giveaway in Caesars commercial

After starring in several Caesars commercials last year, Peyton Manning and his brother, Eli, have returned for another ad campaign this fall promoting a Super Bowl LVIII giveaway.

“We’ve got two tickets to Super Bowl 58, four days stay at Caesars Place and roundtrip airfare,” Peyton says in the promo.

Here are the prize details from the giveaway’s website:

Super Bowl LVIII Experience: Two (2) tickets to Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (maximum face value of up to $4,500.00 per ticket); Up to three (3) nights hotel stay at a location to be determined by Sponsor anytime between Friday, February 9, 2024 through Tuesday, February 13, 2023; round trip airfare for two (2) valued at $1,000.00; round trip ground transportation to and from the lodging location and the Allegiant Stadium; and 150,000 Reward Credits (approximate retail value of $1,500.00).

Five other winners will be invited to a Super Bowl LVIII Viewing Party, 10 winners will get to attend a Manning Meet & Greet and 20 winners will win a $500 NFLShop.com Digital Gift Card.

Football fans can submit one free drawing entry by visiting http://www.Caesars.com/SuperBowlLVIII and completing the online form.

Broncos Wire and USA TODAY are not affiliated with this giveaway.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire