Peyton and Eli Manning continue 'Monday Night Football' hijinks by clowning Spygate Patriots

The Manning Boys continue to make for fun television.

One week after their successful debut, the two former quarterbacks logged on for their second "Monday Night Football" Manning-cast for a game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers and quickly dredged up a controversy more than a decade old: Spygate.

First, Peyton took a shot at the New England Patriots out of nowhere when talking about the Packers' run game:

"I feel like the Packers were listening to, Eli, you and I, our conversation on Friday about how they got to come out and run the ball," the elder Manning said. "I think our conversation was bugged, kinda like the Patriots used to do back in the day."

Eli soon got in one the fun by asking his brother if he was nervous about the Patriots bugging his locker while they were preparing for the Super Bowl in Indianapolis. Peyton was more than happy to get in on the bit:

Peyton saying they did meetings in the showers because his locker was bugged after the Giants - Pats SB in Indy 😂 pic.twitter.com/k52v71VACG — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 21, 2021

The exchange:

"Eli: I remember, we played the Patriots in that second Super Bowl in Indianapolis. They practiced at your facility all week. Were you a little nervous, going back in your facility the next year, that they didn't have cameras in your quarterback room?"

"Peyton: Every time I played against New England, I used to go and talk to my receivers in the shower, in the far corner. I'm like 'Don't talk about a player next to my locker, because I know it's bugged. I know it's got a hot mic in there.' Very strange to see seven guys hanging out back there in the shower, but I take all precautions."

ESPN might not have been hoping for the Mannings' conversation to enter this sort of territory, but it's also the kind of thing the network probably had in mind when handing the pair a three-hour telecast with no host. Instead of your typical, straight-forward football commentary, the Manning-cast has consisted of deep analysis and lighthearted joking around. It's a nice change of pace.

Fortunately, those Patriots comments didn't make things awkward when the Mannings brought on their first guest of the telecast ... New England Patriots great Rob Gronkowski.