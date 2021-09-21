Peyton, Eli Manning Monday Night Football broadcast doubles viewership in Week 2

In one week, Peyton and Eli Manning's accompanying Monday Night Football telecast on ESPN2 more than doubled in viewership.

ESPN said Tuesday that the Mannings' broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game garnered 1.9 million viewers, up from 800,000 (a 132% increase).

Meanwhile, ESPN's traditional broadcast with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese drew 11.9 million.

The Manning brothers' Week 2 guests included Pat McAfee, Brett Favre and Rob Gronkowski. The hilarity and hijinks were on display once again, with Eli telling a story about partaking in underage drinking with Favre, Gronkowski informing the world he does not watch film and McAfee visibly sweating his wagers in the game's closing minutes.

The Mannings' deal with ESPN, run through Peyton's production company "Omaha Productions," is for 10 games in the next three seasons.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Peyton, Eli Manning Monday Night Football broadcast doubles viewership