Peyton and Eli Manning join 'NFL Total Access' to preview their Pro Bowl Games coaching stints
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
Winter weather is moving in across the Plains and Midwest, and airlines are already beginning to issue waivers and cancel flights.
Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and actor-comedian Jay Mohr confirmed to The Times they are engaged to be married.
Mat Ishbia is in the process of purchasing the Phoenix Suns and the NBA world has thoughts on the impending sale. Including Magic Johnson.
If Steve Kerr could choose from only his former teammates to create his all-time starting five, who would he pick?
The NFL announced the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring a new format spotlighting flag football. Six teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas for the Feb. 5 event, with the Eagles leading the way with eight players. Receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon [more]
Aaron Judge, whom the Giants also pursued in free agency, reacted to reports of star shortstop Carlos Correa agreeing to terms with the Mets after an initial deal in San Francisco.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
Lawsuits were filed after a years-long dispute between Gary Player and Marc Player about golf legend's collectibles after he ended a business relationship with his son.
'You can’t sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things.'
Oregon is up to 28 commitments in Dan Lanning’s first full recruiting cycle as head coach. Meanwhile, Arch Manning is officially a Longhorn. He signed his letter of intent as part of Texas’ No. 3 recruiting class.
Bill Belichick was asked about Mac Jones being the Patriots' starting quarterback the rest of the season, and he was
The Giants came up empty on Carlos Correa. But Mets owner Steve Cohen is proving to be the ultimate disruptor, which might not bode well for the Dodgers.
National Signing Day 25 players you should know and why they're a big deal.
France manager Didier Deschamps also spoke bluntly to his players
The latest Yankees free agent and trade buzz and rumors during the 2022-23 MLB offseason.
It was meant to be the day that Argentina’s fans were finally able to see their heroes in the flesh. Instead, the closest most of the five million supporters in Buenos Aires got to Lionel Messi was looking up as his helicopter circled above.
The Giants have been selling fans on the future for years. But that trust is in jeopardy after the loss of Carlos Correa to the Mets.