Peyton and Eli Manning hilariously praise James Hudson III

The perk of your team playing on Monday Night Football is having the option to hear Peyton and Eli Manning break down the game every step of the way. And they were at the top of their game this past Monday as the Cleveland Browns took down the Cincinnati Bengals in primetime action. One of their brighter moments came on the Browns’ two-point conversion when tackle James Hudson III came up with a huge block.

Hudson came crashing down in motion on a two-point run where he blasted Bengals’ linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither. Watch here as the Manning brothers so eloquently give their thoughts on the big play from Hudson.

This Peyton & Eli breakdown is hilarious 😆 pic.twitter.com/xbMf0vhLS3 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 1, 2022

