Peyton, Eli Manning hilariously analyze Bobby Wagner's tackle of protester

Watch: Peyton, Eli hilariously narrate Wagner's huge hit of protester originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When a streaker or protester runs onto the field during a professional sporting event, TV announcers have been taught to ignore or admonish them.

But Peyton Manning and Eli Manning aren't your typical TV announcers.

So, when a protester ran onto the field during Monday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, the Brothers Manning decided to go a little off-script during their "ManningCast" on ESPN2.

A protester carrying a pink smoke bomb eluded stadium security before Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner stepped from the sideline to lay him out with a big hit. Peyton delighted in Wagner's actions and provided some real-time analysis after ESPN2 finally showed what happened.

"Yes! That's what we're talking about," Peyton said. "Wagner, a veteran -- get him down, now get out and let these (security) guys take over. Bobby Wagner: veteran play."

Wagner's big hit also resulted in a fantastic photo captured by Bay Area news station KNBR.

Wagner's Rams fell to the 49ers 24-9 to fall to 2-2, but we're all winners after watching the Mannings get the most out of their airtime Monday night.