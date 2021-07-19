Peyton, Eli Manning to headline ESPN's alternate 'Monday Night Football' telecast

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are set to headline a "Monday Night Football" MegaCast, ESPN announced Monday.

The telecast – set for 10 games per season over the next three years – is going to be produced with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and will be broadcast on ESPN2, with potential distribution on ESPN+,

The Manning brothers will not be onsite with the traditional "Monday Night Football" production but instead will broadcast from a remote location.

“Offering multiple Monday Night Football viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN and Sports Content. “Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends.”

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Peyton Manning, left, and his brother Eli Manning wait to hit from the first tee of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The show will debut on Sept. 13 when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Peyton Manning retired in 2016 and is set to be inducted the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. Eli Manning led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl wins and retired at the end of 2019 season after 16 campaigns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Peyton, Eli Manning to headline 'Monday Night Football' telecast