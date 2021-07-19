Peyton and Eli Manning to headline ESPN Monday Night Football MegaCast

ESPN has finally found a way to lure Peyton Manning into its “Monday Night Football” NFL broadcasts and he is bringing little brother Eli with him.

The network announced Monday the Mannings will be part of a MegaCast … that will not be done on-site from the game and appear on ESPN2. The plan is to do 30 games over three seasons, or 10 per.

The MegaCast broadcast will debut the first three weeks of 2021 MNF slate (Baltimore at Las Vegas, Detroit at Green Bay, and Philadelphia at Dallas) and continue seven other weeks during the season, which will be determined at later dates.

Per ESPN: