Peyton and Eli Manning will be the head coaches for the Pro Bowl Games

Tom Brady logs his NFL record 44th career comeback (in the fourth quarter or overtime) to lead the Buccaneers to victory over the Saints, the Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, Trea Turner joins his former Nationals teammate Bryce Harper on the Phillies and Justin Verlander joins his fellow ageless wonder, Max Scherzer, on the Mets. PLUS: Would the 49ers consider reuniting Christian McCaffrey with Baker Mayfield?