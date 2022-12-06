Peyton and Eli Manning will be the head coaches for the Pro Bowl Games
Former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning will be the head coaches for the Pro Bowl Games.
The Vikings are on the verge of a playoff berth but could the Lions make a run at the wild card? Here are this week's NFC North rankings.
Raiders DE Chandler Jones records 11 pressures vs. Chargers
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Tom Brady logs his NFL record 44th career comeback (in the fourth quarter or overtime) to lead the Buccaneers to victory over the Saints, the Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, Trea Turner joins his former Nationals teammate Bryce Harper on the Phillies and Justin Verlander joins his fellow ageless wonder, Max Scherzer, on the Mets. PLUS: Would the 49ers consider reuniting Christian McCaffrey with Baker Mayfield?
Prior to his and the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Bengals on Sunday, UC great Travis Kelce visited this local restaurant on Saturday.
The 6-time Pro Bowl LT will practice this week; OBJ takes his physical and hits a Mavs game; the team gives 2 stories on Elliott's benching. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Bill Belichick paid a visit to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who played under Belichick with the Patriots during the 2008 season, after New England's Thanksgiving loss to Minnesota.
Because of Deion Sanders, Colorado football is suddenly cool again, attracting the attention of elite recruits and transfers
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
The 49ers already lost Trey Lance. Now, they won’t have Jimmy Garoppolo the rest of the way. Garoppolo is out for the season with a broken left foot. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan offered a bit of hopeful news Monday: Doctors don’t believe the quarterback has a Lisfranc injury. Shanahan was hesitant to commit since Garoppolo [more]
One of Brock Purdy's throws in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins stood out to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, Stetson Bennett III, and C.J. Stroud are your 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists. Here's what the voters missed.