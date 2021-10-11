Raiders RT Brandon Parker struggles in Week 5 start

SNY

On Jets Pre Game Live, Steve Gelbs, Bart Scott, Willie Colon and Leger Douzable try to name famous English landmarks ahead of the New York Jets facing off against the Atlanta Falcons in London. About Jets Pre-Game Live: Jets Pre Game Live Presented by WynnBET: Host Steve Gelbs will be joined each week in-studio by former Jets Bart Scott, Willie Colon and Leger Douzable, with SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano providing fans up-to-the-minute news and analysis of their favorite team leading up to kickoff. SNY Jets reporter Jeané Coakley will provide reports from the field.