Raiders RT Brandon Parker struggles in Week 5 start
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Raiders RT Brandon Parker struggles in Week 5 start
Raiders RT Brandon Parker struggles in Week 5 start
Raiders offensive line right side shuffle is official as Alex Leatherwood starts at RG vs Bears
A lot of special teams snaps for starters, a lot of TE snaps and JOK finally takes a full workload on defense (but less on STs) in Week 5's snap counts:
The Patriots head coach speaks on a hot topic following a weekend of injuries and scary hits.
Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks scores the game-winning TD in the final seconds against Texas
Surgery is coming for Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their 20-9 upset win over the Raiders.
It's still early, but the Rams and Cardinals have begun separating themselves from the Seahawks and 49ers in the NFC West.
Jacksonville’s losing streak is far from a fluke. The Jaguars (0-5) have dropped 20 consecutive games, including a 37-19 loss to Tennessee on Sunday in which coach Urban Meyer’s team had so much go wrong. “Desperate for a win,” Meyer said.
#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire's night is over after suffering an apparent knee injury.
#Chiefs LG Joe Thuney played through the majority of the Week 5 game against the #Bills with a fractured hand per a new report.
Peter King takes a close look at how the Bills' Sunday Night Football triumph over the Chiefs reshaped the entire AFC picture.
On Jets Pre Game Live, Steve Gelbs, Bart Scott, Willie Colon and Leger Douzable try to name famous English landmarks ahead of the New York Jets facing off against the Atlanta Falcons in London. About Jets Pre-Game Live: Jets Pre Game Live Presented by WynnBET: Host Steve Gelbs will be joined each week in-studio by former Jets Bart Scott, Willie Colon and Leger Douzable, with SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano providing fans up-to-the-minute news and analysis of their favorite team leading up to kickoff. SNY Jets reporter Jeané Coakley will provide reports from the field.
Here is our weekly look at the Steelers snap counts.
We're recapping the Bears' Week 5 win against the Raiders, which was their most impressive victory of the season so far.
We’re grading the Bears following their win against the Raiders, where defense dominated, offense did enough and Cairo Santos was clutch.
The White Sox erased an early four-run deficit to stave off elimination and force a Game 4 ALDS matchup with the Astros on Monday
We noted that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told people he was fine before going to the hospital to be checked for a throat contusion on Sunday and it appears doctors drew the same conclusion after examining him. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Burrow checked out fine in those examinations and has been released [more]
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to all of the games from Sunday's Week 5 action including the aforementioned Bills/Chiefs rematch, a nail biting Green Bay Packers win over a surprisingly resilient Cincinnati Bengals team, an epic Browns/Chargers duel and an Atlanta Falcons win in London that saw the Dirty Birds finally unlock rookie TE Kyle Pitts.
With each passing day, Urban Meyer is showing that the head coaching job of the Jacksonville Jaguars is too big for him.
Kadarius Toney was having the best game of his career on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, but he then made a mistake that will be talked about more than his performance.