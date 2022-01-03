Peyton and Eli Manning will call final ‘Monday Night Football’ game of the season on ESPN2

Peyton and Eli Manning will be back on ESPN2 tonight for an alternate of broadcast of “Monday Night Football” between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, the final “MNF” game of the season.

Steve Levy (play-by-play) and Brian Griese (analyst) and Louis Riddick (analyst) will call the regular broadcast on ESPN’s main channel.

The Mannings will have four big-name guests for their alternate broadcast: Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher in the first quarter, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in the second quarter, rapper Snoop Dogg in the third quarter and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter.

The Browns have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but a postseason berth is still possible for the Steelers, making Monday’s AFC North showdown an intriguing matchup.

In addition to airing on ESPN2, the “ManningCast” will also be available to stream on ESPN+ and on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

