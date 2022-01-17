Peyton and Eli Manning will call alternate broadcast of Rams-Cardinals playoff game on ESPN2

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals in a “Monday Night Football” showdown to wrap up the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs this evening.

The game will be broadcast in English on both ESPN and ABC with a Spanish broadcast on ESPN Deportes. Fans can also stream the game with fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

For the final time this season, there will also be an alternate “MNF” broadcast featuring brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. The “ManningCast” will air on ESPN2 and will be available to stream on ESPN+ (and fuboTV).

The Mannings will have three guests this week — former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson was also a guest earlier this season and he was a big hit among fans and pundits.

Monday’s game will also feature Rams outside linebacker Von Miller, who won Super Bowl 50 with Peyton and the Denver Broncos in 2015. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. MT.

