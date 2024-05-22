Peyton Burdick, Reds minor-leaguer from Glen Este, hits 500-foot homer for Louisville Bats

Cincinnati Reds minor-league outfielder Peyton Burdick hit a 500-foot home run Tuesday night for the Louisville Bats, the longest home run in all of baseball this season and the longest in Louisville Slugger Field history.

Burdick, who played at Glen Este High School and Wright State University, homered in the bottom of the 7th inning of Louisville's 7-5 win against the Toledo Mud Hens. It was his ninth homer of the season and fifth for the Bats. He hit four homers earlier in the season for Baltimore's Triple-A team in Norfolk.

Burdick was claimed off waivers by the Reds in April.

Peyton Burdick with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Burdick recorded his first big-league hit for the Miami Marlins in August 2022.

He was a third-round selection out of Wright State University in the 2019 MLB draft.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Peyton Burdick, Louisville OF from Glen Este, hits 500-foot homer