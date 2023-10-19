Peyton Bowen featured on FWAA’s freshmen All-American watch list

Midway through the 2023 college football season, the turnaround of the Oklahoma Sooners defense has been the talk of the nation. It’s a big reason why the Sooners are 6-0 and a top 10 team entering the second half of the season.

A number of players have played key roles for an OU defense allowing just 14 points per game. True freshman Peyton Bowen has been a big-time playmaker early in his Sooners career.

Bowen was featured by the Football Writer’s Association of America on their freshman All-American watch list.

He’s been an impact player on both defense and special teams with a number of passes defended and a pair of punt blocks. It’s why he was such a coveted player in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He’s yet to get an interception, but he’s been close on multiple occasions.

In a rotational role, Bowen is Oklahoma’s fifth highest-graded defender, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s the second-highest-graded safety in the Big 12 per PFF.

Bowen joined Oklahoma as a late flip on early signing day deciding to come to Norman rather than play for the Irish. He has made an impact on defense and special teams. His blocked punt led to a touchdown just three plays later against SMU. He also has accumulated 23 tackles, 4 PDs, and 1 forced fumble in six games. – Patrick Conn, College Sports Wire

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire