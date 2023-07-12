Peyton Bowen among freshmen expected to be a factor in 2023 per On3

The Oklahoma Sooners reeled in three five-star commitments in the 2023 recruiting class. Jackson Arnold, P.J. Adebawore, and Peyton Bowen are all expected to have bright futures within the program.

Bowen was among 10 freshmen that On3’s Matt Zenitz believes will be a factor in 2023.

Some of the feedback that continues to come up in conversations about Bowen is that “he’s a true football player,” that he “makes it look easy” and that he continues to stand out with “his understanding of the game and how fast he plays.” He capped spring ball with an interception off of starting QB Dillon Gabriel in Oklahoma’s spring game. – On3’s Matt Zenitz

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

If the spring game can translate to the regular season, Oklahoma has someone who will see the field and will see it often in 2023.

Bowen has great instincts, cover skills, and ball skills. He’s someone Oklahoma just hasn’t had in the secondary in a long time.

It’s impressive for a true freshman to come in and make an impact, but it’s even more impressive given the safety position might be the deepest of the depth chart. Bowen will be competing for snaps alongside Billy Bowman, Key Lawrence, Reggie Pearson, and Robert Spears-Jennings. Bowman, Lawrence, and Pearson are experienced players who will provide a veteran presence to the Sooners’ secondary. Spears-Jennings is still looking to breakout, but he flashed in limited opportunities as a true freshman.

As long as Billy Bowman comes back in 2024 and Bowen lives up to the hype, that would be an incredible safety duo to take into the SEC.

Advertisement

It’s interesting not to see Adebawore on the list. I think Bowen will factor in, but the defensive end position is wide open. Adebawore will have plenty of opportunities to play and make an impact.

Now, playing on the defensive line is very hard as a true freshman because they aren’t typically ready for the physical grind. However, Adebawore is definitely someone who will be a factor. He’s got the athleticism and enough size to be disruptive as a pass rusher in a rotational role.

With Bowen and Adebawore, Oklahoma’s defense looks to have a bright future. If things go well, that future could be now for the Sooners.

More Football!

Recent predictions has Oklahoma trending for four-star OL Eugene Brooks

2023 Season Preview: Can the Jayhawks send Oklahoma to the SEC with a loss?

Oklahoma’s defense among 247Sports most improved units heading into 2023

CBS Sports Big 12 Hot Seat Ratings: 'Pressure is mounting' for Brent Venables

Trio of Sooners assistants named to 247Sports All-Big 12 first-team coaching staff

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire