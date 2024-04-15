Pewaukee twins reflect on state championship, finding balance

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - These twin sisters helped bring a state title to Pewaukee.

But the desire to be role models is even more why they are this week's High School Hot Shots.

"I'd say it's pretty cool," said Amy Terrian. "It's an experience that you dream about when you're a little kid."

Amy's twin sister Anna had similar feelings on their bus trip back to town.

"That's one of my favorite memories of when we go to state," said Anna. "We go around that circle, and the little kids with the signs. Those are the cutest thing ever. It was incredible going through that circle."

Anna went through a lot over the summer as she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

"It was hard to adjust the new normal," Anna said. "You know, Type 1 diabetes is a challenging disease. It doesn't stick to its script. You know, you have a community of support, and type one diabetes is one of my communities."

Everyone in Pewaukee knows the twins, but not everyone can tell them apart.

Even their own father.

"My dad when we were babies couldn't tell us apart for four years," Amy said. "So anybody that messes us up I don't really mind because my dad couldn't tell us apart."

Amy and Anna helped raise awareness and donations for juvenile diabetes by hosting a benefit basketball camp.

They also have verbally committed to play basketball together at Michigan State after graduation.