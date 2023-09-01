Pewamo-Westphalia football shuts out Bath in CMAC opener

Pewamo-Westphalia junior running back Brayton Thelen (No. 3) carries the ball while Bath junior defensive back Jay Kreisler looks to tackle him during a varsity football game Thursday, Aug. 31, at Bath High School. P-W won the game, 21-0.

BATH TWP. — The Pewamo-Westphalia football team kicked off CMAC play by picking up its first victory over the season.

The Pirates bounced back from a season-opening loss to North Muskegon with a 21-0 victory over Bath on Thursday.

The Pirates (1-1, 1-0 CMAC) led 8-0 after the first quarter and 15-0 at halftime before adding their final touchdown late in the third quarter. P-W coach Jeremy Miller was happy to board the bus home with a win, but said there is plenty his team can work on.

“First half, especially the first quarter, was really sloppy,” Miller said. “(Bath’s) a good football team. They play hard, they play tough and they tested our guys. We’re still learning to overcome adversity in games. We’ve got to clean stuff up. We had a lot of moving pieces tonight and it wasn’t always clicking.”

Pewamo-Westphalia junior running back Brayton Thelen (No. 3) carries the ball while Bath senior linebacker Andrew Raphael (No. 11) chases him during a varsity football game Thursday, Aug. 31, at Bath High School. P-W won the game, 21-0.

Bath coach Shane Lorenz also believes his team has some room for improvement — but was pleased with his team's effort.

“We played hard,” Lorenz said. “We’ve got to clean up a lot of things on the offensive line. But I’ve got to give credit to them, too, because we’ve got one returning starter from last year. To play a P-W team in a tight game, we did a really good job.”

P-W finds a spark on offense

Bath’s defense made it tough for P-W to have many big plays throughout Thursday’s contest. However, the Pirates went 60 yards in two plays in the second quarter to cushion their lead.

Leading 8-0 with 5:21 left before halftime, P-W started its drive on its own 40-yard line after its defense forced a Bath turnover on downs. Pirates senior quarterback Dylan May threw a screen pass to junior running back Brayton Thelen, who ran for a 43-yard gain.

Pewamo-Westphalia senior wide receiver Gabe Miller celebrates a touchdown with teammates during a varsity football game against Bath on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Bath High School. P-W won the game, 21-0.

On the next play, May found senior receiver Gabe Miller in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown pass. P-W built its lead to 15-0.

“We really needed something to happen,” Miller said of the drive.

Pirates defense pitches a shutout

The Bees’ offense pushed the ball down field several times with an offense led by a trio of senior playmakers: quarterback Brayden Bennett, running back Bradlee Uhlmann and tight end Max Parry. But the Pirates’ defense held strong — recovering a fumble and recording two interceptions to earn a shutout.

Bath senior quarterback Brayden Bennett ( looks to throw against the Pewamo-Westphalia defense during a varsity football game Thursday, Aug. 31, at Bath High School. P-W won the game, 21-0.

Bath (1-1, 0-1 CMAC) had a third-and-goal at the 10-yard line late in the second quarter before fumbling. Pirates senior defensive lineman Ethan McFarland made the recovery.

The Bees’ moved the ball to P-W's 24-yard line in the fourth quarter, before Pirates senior defensive back Drew Trierweiler recorded an interception. The ensuing P-W drive took more than six minutes off the clock to seal the win. P-W junior defensive back Isaac Thelen had an interception on the game’s final play.

“We hung in there with them and overall, I’m happy with what (the defense) did,” Miller said.

Pewamo-Westphalia senior quarterback Dylan May looks to throw the ball while Bath senior defensive lineman Michael Friend (No. 70) and junior defensive lineman Brayden Belleville-Teachworth (No. 69) try to create pressure during a varsity football game Thursday, Aug. 31, at Bath High School. P-W won the game, 21-0.

This article originally appeared on Ionia Sentinel-Standard: Pewamo-Westphalia tops Bath in CMAC opener