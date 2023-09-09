Pewamo-Westphalia football earns tough CMAC road win over Laingsburg

LAINGSBURG – Gabe Miller always thought that he could be the quarterback for his dad, Jeremy Miller, when he arrived at Pewamo-Westphalia High School.

In middle school, Miller didn't get the opportunity to play the position. He was ruled ineligible to run at the quarterback spot because he was literally too big.

But now, as a senior and with some injuries piling up, Miller earned his first career start under center for the Pirates, helping P-W earn a tough 26-7 conference road win at Laingsburg.

"I thought (Gabe) did a great job tonight, and our lineman are really growing up and starting to play some football," Jeremy Miller said. "He always jokes and tells me that if he hadn't been a chubby kid in middle school that he'd be the quarterback of this class, but he got a chance tonight and did a pretty good job."

P-W's Brayton Thelen had a two-yard touchdown run on the game's opening drive, and Miller would find receiver Dylan May for a five-yard touchdown score in the second quarter to give the Pirates a 13-0 lead heading into halftime.

"Bath last week gave us a good game and this is a really good team here too so this was huge for us," Jeremy Miller said. "Any time you can come on the road and play a good time and get a win it's a great time.

Miller's lone mistake -- an interception midway through the third quarter -- led to Laingsburg's only score. Quarterback Lucas Matthews found receiver Jackson Audretsch for a 23-yard touchdown to give the Wolfpack hope.

Miller and the P-W offense methodically whittled away at that hope, engineering a long drive of all running plays that was capped off by a 25-yard scamper from Grant Pohl to extend the Pirates' lead.

"I think we grew up a lot tonight, you know (Laingsburg) scores but we hit them with that drive that takes up most of the third quarter and score right back," Jeremy Miller said. "I think that's a real testament to our guys, and I told them at halftime we were just going to run the football and they rose to the occasion."

P-W's defense stifled the Wolfpack, and on the next drive, Miller kept it himself for a 15-yard score -- his first rushing touchdown as QB1 for for the Pirates.

"I made some mistakes but I bounced back from it, it was a lot of fun," Gabe Miller said. "I prepared for taking the bulk of the snaps, and I guess now I can play quarterback, but (Jeremy Miller) is the professional and wherever he puts me I'll be happy with it."

P-W (2-1) will host Dansville (0-3) next weekend in its first home game of the season, while Laingsburg (2-1) will host Cheasaning (2-1) in a non-conference matchup.

