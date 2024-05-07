Pewamo-Westphalia celebrates seven senior student-athletes

Pewamo-Westphalia, Mich. (WLNS) – It typically doesn’t matter the sport, Pewamo-Westphalia knows what it takes to make a deep run in the postseason.

It largely has to do with the student-athletes the Pirates have, and at school on Monday, P-W honored some of their best.

The Class of 2024 at Pewamo-Westphalia features 72 students and seven of them will be playing a sport at the next level.

On Monday, P-W celebrated those students with family members and friends in attendance. The athletes included Collin Farmer, who will be running cross country and track and field at Oakland University, and Taylor Smith, who will be playing volleyball at Eastern Michigan.

In November, Smith became the school’s first-ever winning of Michigan’s Miss Volleyball award and her hard work is a great example of the drive athletes at P-W have.

“Iit just really means a lot,” Smith said. “I think it just shows that even though we’re from a small school we can still do a lot and I’m just really proud of all my classmates.”

Farmer said, “We just all want to achieve excellence in the sports that we do and I think it shows that with dedication and hard work. There’s a lot of things people can do that you might not realize is possible. So it’s cool to see that through athletics.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.