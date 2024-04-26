Pewamo-Westphalia basketball hosts Clinton County RESA in annual ‘Big Game’

WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) – What started as a simple idea 13 years ago has grown into an annual event the entire community rallies around in Pewamo-Westphalia.

The ‘Big Game’ between Pewamo-Westphalia basketball and Clinton County RESA students took place Friday afternoon in a packed gym filled with the student bodies and community members.

Luke Pohl, who is the varsity boys basketball coach at Portland High School, helped start the event 13 years ago. His son went to RESA Schools and he’s proud to see the way the game has grown.

“It started in St. Johns we would play the game and it got so big that we thought P-W would benefit from doing it,” said Pohl. “So we moved it here, it’s become quite an event. It gets bigger every year. It’s just a huge success. It’s what everything is about. We just want to make sure nobody gets left alone and everybody is a part of something.”

Pohl added that this event is something the students look forward to all year long, and he does too. His son passed away a few years ago and working with the RESA students brings back fond memories.

“It means everything. It’s the most important day of the year. I can see kids out there that had the same similarities as my son and it would bring those memories to me. I think we’ve got to be so thankful for the number of people that work with these kids. They’re my favorite people. They’re my favorite teachers and I just love these kids.”

Clinton County RESA won this year’s Big Game 78-68.

“It’s fun, I like it!” said Scottie, a RESA student. “I like how much of my family comes to see me play.”

The event even included a special visit from Sparty at the end of the game as the students were able to get their pictures taken with the Michigan State mascot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.